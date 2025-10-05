1,000 families receive new homes as Sri Lanka marks World Habitat Day

Posted by Editor on October 5, 2025 - 6:14 pm

The national ceremony to mark World Habitat Day was held this morning (October 5) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The national celebration was organized in line with the United Nations World Habitat Day, under the theme “A Place of One’s Own – A Beautiful Life.” In parallel with the event, Habitat Week, from October 1 to 5, 2025, was declared, during which various programs were implemented.

Under the housing development program implemented by the National Housing Development Authority to provide homes for around 4,000 low-income families who lack the financial means to build houses, a total of 1,000 newly completed houses across the country were officially handed over to beneficiaries by the President through electronic technology.

During the event, the symbolic handover of the proposed Ambatale Water Supply Project to be implemented with the support of the Indian government and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and facilitated by the UN-Habitat Sri Lanka office was officially made to the President.

Additionally, under the program to provide land deeds to 1,000 beneficiaries whose ownership documents had been delayed due to various reasons, symbolic land deeds were presented to 357 beneficiaries. As part of another initiative to provide financial aid of one million rupees each to 1,000 low-income families unable to build houses, symbolic cheques were handed over to 157 beneficiaries.

The President also presented awards to the winners of the countrywide art competition held to mark World Habitat Day, as well as to the winners of various programs implemented by the Urban Development Authority.

In addition, the President visited an art exhibition organized to showcase the artistic talents of schoolchildren and viewed displays featuring housing design concepts.

Addressing the event, Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Anura Karunathilaka stated that the present government is planning and implementing a comprehensive program to make the dream of home ownership a reality for the people of the country. He added that the government recognizes the need for a formal approach to housing planning by bringing the concept of housing into public discussion and is committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable, and dignified living environment for all citizens.

The message of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for World Habitat Day was presented by Harshini Halangoda, Programme Manager of UN-Habitat Sri Lanka.