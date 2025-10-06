Wimal Weerawansa summoned over ‘Beliatta Sana’ statement
Posted by Editor on October 6, 2025 - 8:00 am
Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa was summoned today (October 6) to the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit of the Sri Lanka Police.
According to police, Weerawansa was asked to appear at 10:00 a.m. to record a statement regarding remarks he had made about an individual known as “Sana” from Beliatta.
The person referred to as “Beliatta Sana,” who was arrested along with the vessel linked to the recent drug discovery in Tangalle, is currently being questioned under a detention order.
