Fuel station to open on Delft island for the first time in history

Posted by Editor on October 6, 2025 - 9:58 am

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, announced that for the first time in history, an agreement has been reached with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to establish a fuel filling station on Delft Island.

He said the project will be implemented with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy. The Minister made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at the Kurikattuwan junction after officially launching the development of the access road to the Kurikattuwan Jetty in the Velanai Divisional Secretariat Division of the Jaffna District on October 4, 2025.

Minister Rathnayake stated that residents of Delft Island will now be able to purchase fuel at the same price as in Colombo. He pointed out that it currently takes about seven hours to transport fuel for the island’s generator, but once the new filling station begins operations, fuel can be pumped within 45 minutes.

The fuel supply service will be implemented in two phases, with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation investing 50 million rupees in the first phase of the project.