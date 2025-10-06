Three women killed in Gampola–Doluwa road accident
Posted by Editor on October 6, 2025 - 4:18 pm
Three women were killed and another person was injured in an accident that occurred this afternoon (October 7) on the Gampola–Doluwa road.
Police said the accident took place when a car traveling along the road collided with a lorry and then ran over the three women who were walking on the roadside.
All three women died at the scene, while one person was hospitalized with injuries.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- President inaugurates Archaeological Museum and Research Institute at Somawathi October 6, 2025
- Three women killed in Gampola–Doluwa road accident October 6, 2025
- Fuel station to open on Delft island for the first time in history October 6, 2025
- Wimal Weerawansa summoned over ‘Beliatta Sana’ statement October 6, 2025
- 1,000 families receive new homes as Sri Lanka marks World Habitat Day October 5, 2025