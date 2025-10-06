Three women killed in Gampola–Doluwa road accident

Three women were killed and another person was injured in an accident that occurred this afternoon (October 7) on the Gampola–Doluwa road.

Police said the accident took place when a car traveling along the road collided with a lorry and then ran over the three women who were walking on the roadside.

All three women died at the scene, while one person was hospitalized with injuries.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.