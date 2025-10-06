President inaugurates Archaeological Museum and Research Institute at Somawathi

The newly constructed two-storey building housing the Archaeological Museum and the International Archaeological Research Institute at the historic Somawathi sacred area in Polonnaruwa was declared open today (October 6) under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This two-storey building was constructed under the plans and supervision of the Department of Archaeology, following the guidance of the Chief Incumbent of the historic Somawathi Raja Maha Vihara and Registrar of the Mahavihara Vansika Syamopali Maha Nikaya of the Malwatta Chapter, the Most Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thero.

The project was fully funded through the generous financial contribution of Deshamanya Mithrapala Lankeshwara, Chairman of the Rathna Group, to facilitate the convenience of devotees from around the world who visit the historic Somawathi Chaityarajaya in Polonnaruwa, where the Sacred Right Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha is enshrined, as well as those engaged in educational and research activities.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who visited the historic Somawathi sacred site this morning (October 6), engaged in religious observances before the Somawathi Chaityarajaya and received blessings.

The President then unveiled the commemorative plaque and declared open the newly constructed two-storey building housing the Archaeological Museum and the International Archaeological Research Institute. He also made the first floral offering to the Buddha statue and the sacred relic casket enshrined within the premises.

On this occasion, Deshamanya Mithrapala Lankeshwara, Chairman of the Rathna Group, presented a commemorative gift to the President.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, noted that the newly established Archaeological Museum and International Archaeological Research Institute will serve as a valuable gateway to understanding the rich history and archaeological significance of the Somawathi Chaityarajaya.

The Minister further emphasized that the ongoing development of the Somawathi sacred site will be implemented through a systematic plan that integrates science and technology, ensuring that this heritage is preserved and shared with both the people of Sri Lanka and the world.

The event was attended by members of the Maha Sangha, led by the Registrar of the Mahavihara Vansika Syamopali Maha Nikaya of the Malwatta Chapter and Chief Incumbent of the historic Somawathi Raja Maha Vihara, the Most Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thero, along with North Central Province Governor Wasantha Jinadasa, Deputy Minister of Housing T. B. Sarath, Members of Parliament and other public representatives, Ms. Manel Deepani Gamage, Director of the Rathna Group, and members of the Dayaka Sabha.