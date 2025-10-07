Suspect arrested with foreign-made pen-shaped firearm in Nagoda
Posted by Editor on October 7, 2025 - 8:00 am
A 23-year-old resident of the Mapalagama area was arrested by officers of the Nagoda Police Station on the evening of October 6, 2025, in the Nagoda Aluththanayamagoda area.
Police said the arrest was made based on information received by the station. The suspect was found in possession of a foreign-made semi-automatic firearm shaped like a pen, capable of firing a single bullet.
Officers also recovered two live cartridges and five used cartridge cases during the operation.
Nagoda Police are conducting further investigations.
