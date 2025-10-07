Suspect arrested in Thalawathugoda linked to multiple shooting crimes

Posted by Editor on October 7, 2025 - 9:54 am

A suspect was arrested in the Thalawathugoda area within the Thalangama Police Division with 12 grams and 200 milligrams of the narcotic drug known as “Ice.”

The arrest was made based on information received by officers of the Thalangama Police Station on the night of September 29, 2025.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had close ties with organized criminals currently hiding abroad. It was further uncovered that he had previously been charged in connection with several serious crimes, including an attempted murder by shooting in the Modara Police Division, possession of heroin within the Modara and Kollupitiya Police Divisions, and an abduction case.

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Thalawathugoda, was initially produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court and remanded for seven days for further investigation.

During questioning while in remand, police discovered that the suspect had also been involved in several shooting-related crimes. These include acting as the motorcycle rider in the murder of a person by shooting on December 8, 2024, in the Gampaha Police Division, as well as two attempted murders by shooting on March 8, 2025, and April 15, 2025, within the same division. He was also identified as the motorcycle rider in an attempted murder by shooting on March 13, 2025, in the Weliweriya Police Division.

Investigating officers have seized a motorcycle with fake number plates suspected to have been used in the shooting incidents.

The suspect was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court again on October 6, 2025, and was ordered to be remanded until October 21, 2025.