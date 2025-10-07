Sri Lanka Customs records highest-ever monthly revenue in September 2025

Sri Lanka Customs has reported a record-breaking revenue collection of Rs. 253.152 billion in September 2025, marking a 74.6% increase compared to the same month last year.

In September 2024, Customs revenue stood at Rs. 144.969 billion, according to official data.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s trade deficit narrowed to USD 414.2 million in August 2025, down from USD 422.3 million recorded in August 2024.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka attributed this improvement to stronger export growth compared to imports.

Commodity export earnings in August 2025 rose by 4.1%, while import expenditure increased by 2.6% during the same period.