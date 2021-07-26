Free education must not be restricted – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa pledged that under an SJB-led government, free education would not be restricted to certain individuals and that no amendments would be made that would disrupt free education.

Premadasa said the Kotelawala Defence University should be maintained in its present form. He met social media activists in the Gampaha District and raised these concerns. “However, we will not allow anyone to combine the Kotelawala Defence University and free education, or to obstruct free education in the name of the Kotelawala Defence University. The SJB, as a political party, always sends clear messages to the Government.

Meanwhile, we will look into anyone who cannot pursue their education due to economic reasons and devise an effective mechanism to assist them to continue their education,” he said. Meanwhile, Premadasa said since the Government took office, there has been an increase in harassment of children and women.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)