Free sanitary napkins for school girls in Sri Lanka from 2024

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2023 - 12:53 pm

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha informed Parliament today (November 27) that arrangements have been made to provide sanitary napkins for girls in schools from the year 2024.

The Minister said the programme would be a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project.

“Sanitary napkins will be given to 300,000 girls as a pilot project. Around one million girl children will be given sanitary napkins later,” the Minister said.