Fuel prices reduced in Sri Lanka
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka will be reduced from midnight today (April 30).
Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 7 per litre, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 10 per litre, Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 35 per litre.
The new prices are as follows:
- Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 333
- Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 365
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 310
- Super Diesel – Rs. 330
This was confirmed by State Minister of Power and Energy D.V. Chanaka.