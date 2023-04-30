Apr 30 2023 April 30, 2023 April 30, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Fuel prices reduced in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka will be reduced from midnight today (April 30).

Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 7 per litre, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 10  per litre, Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 35 per litre.

The new prices are as follows:

  • Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 333
  • Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 365
  • Auto Diesel – Rs. 310
  • Super Diesel – Rs. 330

This was confirmed by State Minister of Power and Energy D.V. Chanaka.

Share on FB
Whatsapp