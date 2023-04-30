Fuel prices reduced in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka will be reduced from midnight today (April 30).

Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 7 per litre, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 10 per litre, Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 35 per litre.

The new prices are as follows:

Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 333

Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 365

Auto Diesel – Rs. 310

Super Diesel – Rs. 330

This was confirmed by State Minister of Power and Energy D.V. Chanaka.