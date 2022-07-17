Fuel prices reduced in Sri Lanka

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC have reduced fuel prices with effect from 10:00 PM today (July 17).

Accordingly 92 Octane petrol will be reduced by Rs.20 and the new price is Rs.450 per litre.

The price of 95 Octane petrol will be reduced by Rs.10 and will be sold at Rs.540 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Auto Diesel was reduced by Rs.20 and will be available at Rs.440 per litre, while Super Diesel was reduced by Rs.10, with the new price at Rs.510 per litre.

Fuel prices were last increased on the 26th of June.

The new prices are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 450/-

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 540/-

Diesel – Rs. 440/-

Super Diesel – Rs. 510/-