Fuel transporters in Sri Lanka demand 25% charge hike amid rising costs

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2026 - 8:43 am

The Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has requested a 25% increase in fuel transportation charges due to rising costs, following a recent fuel price hike of Rs. 101 within this month.

The association’s chairman, A.M.H. Adhikari, said that the government has already been informed about the request.

He added that a special discussion is scheduled to be held today (March 26) to address the issue.

Adhikari explained that despite facing difficulties in recent days, tanker owners continued fuel distribution without causing shortages.

However, the sharp increase in fuel prices has created serious challenges for those involved in transportation.

He noted that while some adjustments have already been made in response to the fuel price increase, intercity fuel distribution has become particularly difficult.

Due to this, the association’s executive committee has unanimously decided to request a 25% increase in intercity distribution charges, effective from the 21st of this month.

Adhikari further expressed hope that the government would consider their request and take steps to avoid placing tanker owners in a difficult situation if the increase is not granted.