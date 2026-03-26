Sri Lanka, India deepen defence industry ties at Colombo seminar

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2026 - 8:27 am

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), attended as the chief guest at the India–Sri Lanka Defence Industry Seminar held yesterday (March 25) at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo.

Upon his arrival, the Defence Secretary was warmly received by the Indian High Commissioner, Santosh Jha. The third edition of this seminar is being organized by the Indian High Commission under the theme, “Identifying New Opportunities and Forging New Bonds.”

Speaking at the event, the Defence Secretary stated that the enduring Indo–Sri Lanka partnership is built on mutual trust and shared security interests.

He further noted that India’s rapidly advancing defence manufacturing sector presents valuable opportunities for Sri Lanka. Access to reliable, cost-effective technologies, along with prospects for training, technology transfer, and joint ventures, could enhance Sri Lanka’s operational readiness while strengthening long-term strategic cooperation between the two nations.

A large number of participants, including tri-forces commanders, senior military officers, senior officials of the Indian High Commission, industry experts, and state officials, were also present at the event.