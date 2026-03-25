Suresh Sallay hospitalized while in PTA custody over Easter attack probe

Posted by Editor on March 25, 2026 - 3:18 pm

Former SIS Director Suresh Sallay, detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) over Easter Sunday attack allegations, has been admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo following a sudden illness.

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), was hospitalized on March 24, 2026 after reportedly falling ill while in custody.

He is currently being detained and questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Sallay is facing allegations directly linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, which remain under investigation.

According to reports, his condition prompted authorities to inform a magistrate, who then reviewed the situation and referred him for medical examination.

Based on medical advice, he was subsequently admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo for further treatment.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sallay’s family members requested permission to check on his health condition, but such permission has not yet been granted.

Further updates on his condition are expected as medical evaluations continue.