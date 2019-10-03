“I do not prioritise issues pertaining to the rival candidates and instead, focus my fullest attention on the policy programme and the vision that I have annunciated,” United National Front presidential candidate, Minister Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

The minister was responding, at a press conference, to questions about the citizenship issue of SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapakse. The media briefing was held at Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s official residence in Colombo.

“I am keen on working on the issues relating to my policy programme and the policy vision. Other issues are not my concern,” he said.

The UNP Deputy Leader said there was a process of consultation under way prior to producing his election manifesto. “We are consulting all stakeholders and we will produce the manifesto at the right time,” he said.

The manifesto would be about a ‘bottom-up approach’ to governance rather than a top-down approach, he said.

Premadasa also replied to a question regarding the abolition of the executive presidency saying that the process they had commenced in 2015 will be continued. “We cannot decide on it at a table.There is a constitutional process to follow.”

When asked whether he would accept the support of President Maithripala Sirisena for the election campaign, Premadasa said that he would definitely accept the support by any legitimate political parties who pledge to uphold the Constitution of the country, and its unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“I’ve no conditions with anyone but, only the policy agreements. Doors are open to everyone,” he replied.

(Source: Daily News)