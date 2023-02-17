Funding for the Local Government Election is a difficult task – Finance Secretary

The Finance Secretary has officially informed the National Election Commission that serious problems have arisen regarding the provision of funds for the Local Government Election in the wake of the economic crisis in the country.

The Chairman of the National Election Commission Attorney Nimal Punchihewa told media that the official communication was made today (February 17) when the Finance Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance were called to the National Election Commission for discussion.

According to the circular issued to cut down on government expenditure, the officials of the Ministry of Finance had mentioned that money can be allocated only for the essential needs of the country.

They had also mentioned that another circular has been issued stating that approval of the Finance Minister is required for all non-essential expenses.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe is also the Finance Minister of the country.