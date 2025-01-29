G.C.E. O/L 2024 (2025) Exam Timetable Released - Sri Lanka

G.C.E. O/L 2024 (2025) Exam Timetable Released
Posted by Editor on January 29, 2025 - 12:11 pm
The Department of Examinations has published the timetable for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination 2024 (2025).
Accordingly, the examination is scheduled to begin on March 17, 2025, and conclude on March 26, 2025.
The relevant examination timetable is as follows:
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- G.C.E. O/L 2024 (2025) Exam Timetable Released January 29, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s Central Bank foresees deeper deflation ahead January 29, 2025
- Industry Minister conducts boat tour of Nilwala River to address key issues January 29, 2025
- Namal Rajapaksa indicted for misappropriating Rs. 70 Million in Krrish deal January 28, 2025
- Johann Peries becomes first Sri Lankan to summit Mount Vinson in Antarctica January 28, 2025