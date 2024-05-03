G.C.E. O/L candidates can obtain National Identity Cards tomorrow (May 4)

The Department for Registration of Persons (DRP) will open its head office in Battaramulla and several provincial offices tomorrow (May 4) specifically for G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) candidates to obtain their National Identity Cards (NICs).

The offices in Galle, Kurunegala, Vavuniya, and Batticaloa will be open on Saturday, May 4, solely for this purpose.

Applicants who haven’t submitted applications yet must bring duly completed forms certified by their school principal or the relevant Grama Niladhari Officer.

For further information and confirmation regarding this matter, please download the relevant document from the DRP’s official website: www.drp.gov.lk.