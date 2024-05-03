Laugfs gas prices reduced
Posted by Editor on May 3, 2024 - 11:45 am
Laugfs Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from May 4, 2024.
Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 275 and the new retail price is Rs. 3,840.
The 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 110 and the new retail price is Rs. 1,542.
Revised prices are as follows:
- 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 3,840 (reduced by Rs. 275)
- 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,542 (reduced by Rs. 110)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Royal Pardon for Forty-Four Sri Lankans in UAE May 3, 2024
- Laugfs gas prices reduced May 3, 2024
- G.C.E. O/L candidates can obtain National Identity Cards tomorrow (May 4) May 3, 2024
- Litro gas prices reduced May 3, 2024
- Professor Nalin de Silva passes away May 2, 2024