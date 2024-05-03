Laugfs gas prices reduced

Posted by Editor on May 3, 2024 - 11:45 am

Laugfs Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from May 4, 2024.

Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 275 and the new retail price is Rs. 3,840.

The 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 110 and the new retail price is Rs. 1,542.

Revised prices are as follows: