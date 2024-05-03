Royal Pardon for Forty-Four Sri Lankans in UAE

Posted by Editor on May 3, 2024 - 3:53 pm

Forty-four Sri Lankans, who were in different prisons across the United Arab Emirates, have been pardoned by a Royal order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates informed the Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi that these prisoners received clemency during the holy month of Ramadan in April 2024.

These individuals will be repatriated to Sri Lanka by the UAE government soon. The Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi will work closely with UAE authorities and the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure their safe return.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Udaya Indrarathne, expressed gratitude to the UAE government, particularly its Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior, for facilitating the pardons.

The Embassy also appreciates the UAE leadership’s compassion and generosity in this matter.