Galboda Gnanissara thera passes away

Posted by Editor on August 2, 2024 - 1:12 pm

Dr. Galboda Gnanissara Thera, also known as Podi Hamuduruwo, has passed away at the age of 81.

He was the Chief Incumbent of the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

Born on December 13, 1943, Podi Hamuduruwo dedicated his life to practicing and spreading Buddhist principles, focusing on compassion, equality, and service to humanity.

Despite facing many personal challenges, his faith and resilience inspired many in Sri Lanka and beyond.

His teachings promoted inner peace, selflessness, and the development of virtuous qualities for personal and societal betterment.

Under his leadership, Gangaramaya Temple became a hub for spiritual growth, education, and community empowerment.

He initiated various programs, including vocational training, educational workshops, and humanitarian projects, to uplift people from all walks of life.