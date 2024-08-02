IndiGo launches daily non-stop flights from Chennai to Jaffna

Indian low-cost airline IndiGo has added Jaffna in Sri Lanka to its international routes, starting non-stop daily flights from Chennai on September 1, 2024.

Jaffna will be IndiGo’s second destination in Sri Lanka after Colombo, and the airline’s 34th international and 122nd overall destination in its 6E network. Bookings open on August 1, 2024.

This move is expected to strengthen cultural and trade ties between India and Sri Lanka, enhancing cooperation in commerce, infrastructure, and air connectivity.

India is a key market for Sri Lanka tourism, with Indian arrivals accounting for 25.2% of total international visitors in June 2024.

IndiGo’s new route to Jaffna will improve accessibility to northern Sri Lanka, complementing its existing flights to Colombo.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed excitement about the new destination, emphasizing its role in boosting trade and tourism.

The 75-minute flight will make Jaffna more accessible, reducing travel time significantly.

Demand for travel between Chennai and Jaffna has been evident, with over 21,000 passengers flying this route in nine months last year.

IndiGo’s direct flight will support this demand, aiding Sri Lanka’s tourism revival.

Jaffna, in Sri Lanka’s northern province, is rich in history and cultural significance. Its Tamil heritage is showcased through its traditions, festivals, and historical landmarks.

Key sites include Jaffna Fort and Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, which highlight the city’s colonial past and religious importance.

Jaffna offers an authentic experience with its cultural treasures and culinary delights, making it a must-visit destination.