Sri Lankans advised against traveling to Lebanon amid regional tensions

Posted by Editor on August 2, 2024 - 12:54 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has advised Sri Lankans to avoid traveling to Lebanon unless absolutely necessary due to rising regional tensions following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

He mentioned that around 6,000 Sri Lankans currently reside in Lebanon.

On August 1, Minister Sabry emphasized that the government has a plan to repatriate Sri Lankan expatriate workers in Iran and nearby regions if the conflict escalates.

He stated that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed three special committees: one for national security, one for the economic situation and essential goods, and a third, chaired by the President and Prime Minister, to oversee the other two.

Minister Sabry also noted that a contingency plan, initially developed in October, is being reviewed to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans in the region.

Additionally, he urged Sri Lankans not to seek foreign employment using visit visas, referencing recent issues faced by Sri Lankans in Myanmar and Russia who did not follow proper employment channels.