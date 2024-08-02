Online Safety (Amendment) Bill published via gazette

Posted by Editor on August 2, 2024 - 9:09 am

The Department of Government Printing in Sri Lanka has published the Online Safety (Amendment) Bill in the government gazette.

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers approved publishing the revised bill and presenting it in Parliament.

Many people in Sri Lanka are worried about this proposed law, fearing it could crack down on online dissent and limit freedom of expression.

Experts also think some provisions might violate the Constitution. Public Security Minister Tiran Alles said the changes were made after discussions with various groups, and the amended bill will soon be presented to Parliament.

On February 12, 2024, the Cabinet initially approved drafting amendments to the Security of Online Methods Act No. 9 of 2024.

Minister Tiran Alles forwarded the proposal, which was approved for publication and presentation to Parliament.

Read the Gazette