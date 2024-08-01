Ten candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election to date

Posted by Editor on August 1, 2024 - 7:32 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka announced that four additional candidates have placed their deposits today (August 1) to contest the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

In total, 10 candidates have submitted their deposits to the Election Commission.

Independent Candidates:

President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Former MP Sarath Keerthirathne

K.K. Piyadasa

Candidates from Recognized Political Parties:

Oshala Herath (Abhinawa Niwahal Peramuna)

A.S.P. Liyanage (Sri Lanka Labour Party)

Sajith Premadasa (Samagi Jana Balawegaya)

P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake (Jathika Sanwardhana Peramuna)

Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe (National Democratic Front)

Siritunga Jayasuriya (United Socialist Party)

Ajantha De Zoysa (Ruhunu Janatha Party)

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka issued a Gazette on July 26, setting September 21, 2024, as the date for the presidential election.