President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today re-appointed Gamini Senarath as the Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Division said.

He received his Letter of Appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (August 10).

Gamini Senarath had served as the Additional Secretary and the Chief of Staff to the President during the tenure of President Mahinda Rajapaksa. He was appointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister following Mahinda Rajapaksa’s appointment as the Prime Minister on the 21st of November 2019.