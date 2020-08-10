Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to step down as the Leader of the United National Party (UNP), UNP National Organizer Navin Dissanayake said today.

Mr. Dissanayake told journalists that the party leader said this when he met UNP Seniors at party headquarters Sirikotha. “Several names have been suggested as the new leader,” he said.

Accordingly, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake, National Organiser Daya Gamage and Vajira Abeywardena have been nominated to the position.

The Working Committee of the party is expected to decide on the next leader of the UNP, one of the oldest political parties in Sri Lanka established in 1946 by the Late D.S. Senananayke.

Wickremesinghe has served as Leader of the United National Party since 1994, a 26-year uninterrupted reign as party leader.