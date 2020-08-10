The swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet will be held at the Audience Hall, Magul Maduwa, Kandy under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, August 12, the President’s Media Division said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa through an Extraordinary Gazette notification announced the Ministerial structure consisting 28 Ministries and 40 State Ministries. This includes Ministries that come under the purview of the President and the Prime Minister.

The Gazette notification giving details of Ministerial structure, relevant institutions and rules and regulations was issued this evening (10).

National priorities, policy responsibilities and functions have been taken into consideration in formulating Ministries. State Ministries have been structured to facilitate the achievement of special priorities and the implementation of relevant programmes according to the broad scope of each Ministry.

Special attention was paid to the areas of national security, economic development, infrastructure facilities, education, health and sports in the process of formulation of the ministerial structure.

The formulated structure covers a number of aspects of rural and agricultural development as well as the field of education.

The scopes, priorities, affiliated institutions and legal frameworks of each Ministry have been explained under several subheadings.

(Source: Daily News)