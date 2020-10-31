The highest number of coronavirus cases among the 633 individuals, who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, have been reported from the Gampaha District.

According to the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19, the 633 cases were reported from 13 districts.

264 individuals were identified to have contracted the virus from the Gampaha District, 162 from the Colombo District, 18 from the Kalutara District, 17 from the Kurunegala District, 11 from the Kegalle District, five from the Ratnapura District and four from the Galle District.

Meanwhile three cases each were recorded from the Kandy and Matale Districts, two from the Ampara District and one each from the Hambantota, Badulla and Matara Districts.

Three Policemen were also among the group who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, with two reported from the Crime Report Division and one officer from the Foreshore Police Station.

138 individuals tested positive while at quarantine centres.

