Oct 31 2020 October 31, 2020

20th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 20th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 54-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital today.

The individual, a resident of Colombo 12, was identified as a diabetic patient.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 20.

Total Confirmed Cases 10,424
Active Cases 6,122
New Cases for the day 0
Observation in hospitals 444
Recovered & Discharged 4,282
Total Deaths 20
