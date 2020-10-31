Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 20th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 54-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital today.

The individual, a resident of Colombo 12, was identified as a diabetic patient.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 20.

Total Confirmed Cases 10,424 Active Cases 6,122 New Cases for the day 0 Observation in hospitals 444 Recovered & Discharged 4,282 Total Deaths 20