Domestic LP gas distribution begins today under 3 conditions

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said that it has decided to release domestic gas cylinders to the market from today (05) under three conditions.

The technical committee had issued the recommendations based on the investigation reports on gas.

Accordingly,

Not releasing previously imported LP gas stocks to the market. Adding Mercaptan (also known as methanethiol) to new stocks before they are released to the market, enabling the consumers to identify any leaks by its odorant. Testing one per every 100 gas cylinders during the manufacturing process, serializing and producing them to the CAA.