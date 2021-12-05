Kiriella suggests exam-free entry to Law College and Universities for MPs

Chief Opposition Whip Kandy District SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella requested the Government to allow Members of Parliament to enter the Law College and State Universities for higher studies without an exam.

Participating in the third reading stage debate on Budget 2022, under the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Education on Thursday, Kiriella said that it must be granted as a parliamentary privilege after taking into consideration the service period of MPs in Parliament.

He pointed out that previously parliamentarians were permitted to enter the Sri Lanka Law College without sitting for the entrance examination. “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was such an MP who had entered the law college in the 1970s. We must consider reviving that system to help young MPs of both sides.

“There are several young capable MPs from both the ruling party and the opposition currently in Parliament and they must be given this opportunity,” said Kiriella, who himself is a lawyer by profession.

