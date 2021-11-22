Gazette banning pesticides including Glyphosate revoked

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by the Registrar of Pesticides revoking the Gazette issued in 2014 prohibiting the use and sale of several pesticides including Glyphosate.

The Gazette issued in 2014 had prohibited the use, offer for sale or sale of agrochemicals containing the active ingredients Glyphosate, Propanil, Carbaryl, Cholopyrifos and Carbofuran in the following areas:

Within the Districts of Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Kurunegala, Monaragala and within the Divisional Secretariat, Divisions of Mahiyanganaya, Rideemaliyadda, Kandaketiya in the Badulla District.