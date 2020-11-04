The government has decided to set maximum retail prices for several varieties of rice.

Gazette notification issued short while ago announcing maximum retail prices of rice.

However, these prices will only be applicable for producers and millers, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) pointed out.

Accordingly, the following are the new Maximum Retail Prices set by the authorities:

Samba – Rs 94 per 1 kg

Raw Samba – Rs 94 per 1 kg

Nadu – Rs 92 per 1 kg

Raw rice – Rs 89 per 1 kg

The new prices will be in effect from midnight today (04), Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said.