President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stresses that the country cannot be kept under a lockdown until a cure is discovered for COVID-19.

During a meeting held today (04), the President noted that people should adhere to health guidelines and prepare to continue normal day-to-day life.

The President pointed out that medical health officers who interact closely with COVID-19 infected individuals are less likely to contract the virus because they follow proper hygiene practices.

The country can function as per usual if the public strictly follow the health guidelines, he stressed.

Speaking on the appeals for a countrywide lockdown, the President explained that people who get by with daily earnings will be affected the most by the move, not those who earn a monthly wage.

He also pointed out the importance of making correct decisions taking into account every aspect.

(Source: Ada Derana)