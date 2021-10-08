Gazette on essential item prices this afternoon

State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna says a special Gazette Notification will be issued this afternoon pertaining to the revised prices of essential commodities after the control price was lifted.

Speaking during a media briefing this morning, State Minister Alagiyawanna said the final decision will be reached after holding discussions with respective importers today.

The government reached the decision to lift control prices imposed on cement, LP-gas, wheat flour and milk powder last evening.

The State Minister said bakery owners have agreed not to increase prices of bakery products if the price of a kilogram of wheat flour increases by Rs.10 or less.

He said the government is allowing the increase in prices in order to counter shortages in the market and to ensure that consumers are not inconvenienced.

