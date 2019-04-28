Apr 28 2019 April 28, 2019 April 28, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Gems & foreign currency found from Dematagoda house

Posted in

Residence of suicide bombers in Dematagoda Sri Lanka

Three gems worth Rs.30 million and Rs.10 million in foreign currency has been found from the residence in Dematagoda where a suicide bombing was reported last Sunday.

The gems and the currency has been seized by Police.

Police said the goods were found during search operations conducted at the residence in Dematagoda.

The house in Dematagoda is owned by the father of the two suicide bombers behind the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grade attacks.