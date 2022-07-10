General Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka’s Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva says public support is required to maintain peace in the country.
In his statement, the former Army Commander said the people have the opportunity to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country peacefully and constitutionally.
Accordingly, he appealed to the general public to extend their support to the armed forces and the police to ensure that peace is maintained.
