Apr 07 2021 April 7, 2021

GMOA requests public to plant moringa at homes

Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya

The Government Medical Officers Association has requested the public to plant a moringa sapling in all households.

Chairman Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya speaking at a media briefing said the development of moringa as an expert crop can contribute to the appreciation of the rupee.

Dr. Padeniya said the plant could be grown as a meal for vegans in the country as well.

The GMOA Chairman said the export of the vegetable can help gain foreign revenue.

(Source: News Radio)

