GMOA suspends island-wide strike from 8 AM today

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 6, 2026 - 7:55 am

The island-wide strike by government medical officers was temporarily suspended from 8:00 AM today (April 6), after the GMOA was given a chance to discuss its concerns over the medical transfer process with Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa on April 9, 2026.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said the strike action has been put on hold for now.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa announced that the decision was taken after the union was given an opportunity to hold talks with the Health Minister, who is currently overseas and is expected to return to Sri Lanka before the meeting.

The strike had been underway since 8:00 AM on April 4, 2026. It was launched over several demands, including opposition to what the GMOA described as the politicization of the doctors’ transfer process and concerns over the current medical transfer system.

The trade union action caused major difficulties for patients across the country. Many people who had traveled long distances to hospitals were unable to receive consultations or treatment and had to return home without medical care.