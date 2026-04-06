Sri Lanka food prices rise as rice and curry, kottu and fried rice go up

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 6, 2026 - 10:55 am

Sri Lanka’s Restaurant Owners’ Association says the prices of rice and curry packets, fried rice, and kottu will go up by Rs. 20 from April 7, 2026, while short eats prices will be cut by Rs. 10.

The Association said the price increase comes after the recent rise in domestic LP gas prices.

It said the reduction in short eats prices is due to lower coconut oil costs.

Chairman Harshana Rukshan said these revised prices will take effect from April 7, 2026.