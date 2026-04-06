Sri Lanka cancels Wednesday holiday for public sector workers
Sri Lanka has cancelled the weekly Wednesday holiday for public sector employees from April 8, 2026.
The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government said the special Wednesday holiday will end from that date.
This weekly holiday had applied to government offices, schools, universities, and the judicial service.
Earlier, on March 17, 2026, the ministry issued a circular making Wednesdays a holiday for public sector workers.
The government introduced this measure last month to reduce fuel use during the crisis caused by fuel supply problems linked to the Middle East conflict.
Essential services such as healthcare, ports, water supply, energy, and customs were not covered by the holiday and continued to operate as usual.
Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said a new circular confirming the cancellation will be issued soon.
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