Litro, LAUGFS hike LP gas prices from April 6, 2026

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2026 - 8:40 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. and LAUGFS Gas PLC have increased the prices of their domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LP Gas) cylinders, effective from April 6, 2026.

Accordingly, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has increased the price of its 12.5 kg gas cylinder by Rs. 775, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 4,765.

The price of the 5 kg Litro gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 308, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,910.

The price of the 2.3 kg Litro gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 140, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 890.

Litro Gas price revision is as follows:

Gas cylinder

Revision New Price 12.5 kg cylinder + Rs. 775 Rs. 4,765 5 kg cylinder + Rs. 308 Rs. 1,910 2.3 kg cylinder + Rs. 140 Rs. 890

Meanwhile, LAUGFS Gas PLC has also increased the prices of its domestic LP Gas cylinders, effective from April 6, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LAUGFS gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 1,070, bringing the new price to Rs. 5,700.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg LAUGFS gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 418, bringing the new price to Rs. 2,280.

LAUGFS Gas price revision is as follows: