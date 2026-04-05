Apr 05 2026 April 5, 2026 April 5, 2026 NoComment

Litro, LAUGFS hike LP gas prices from April 6, 2026

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2026 - 8:40 pm

Litro gas and Laugfs gas in Sri Lanka

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. and LAUGFS Gas PLC have increased the prices of their domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LP Gas) cylinders, effective from April 6, 2026.

Accordingly, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has increased the price of its 12.5 kg gas cylinder by Rs. 775, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 4,765.

The price of the 5 kg Litro gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 308, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,910.

The price of the 2.3 kg Litro gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 140, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 890.

Litro Gas price revision is as follows:

Gas cylinder
 Revision New Price
12.5 kg cylinder + Rs. 775  Rs. 4,765
5 kg cylinder + Rs. 308  Rs. 1,910
2.3 kg cylinder + Rs. 140  Rs. 890

Meanwhile, LAUGFS Gas PLC has also increased the prices of its domestic LP Gas cylinders, effective from April 6, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LAUGFS gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 1,070, bringing the new price to Rs. 5,700.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg LAUGFS gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 418, bringing the new price to Rs. 2,280.

LAUGFS Gas price revision is as follows:

Gas cylinder
 Revision New Price
12.5 kg cylinder + Rs. 1,070  Rs. 5,700
5 kg cylinder + Rs. 418  Rs. 2,280
Support Onlanka
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY