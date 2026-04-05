Sri Lanka issues heat index warning for several parts of the country

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2026 - 5:09 pm

Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology has warned that the heat index may reach “Caution” level in several provinces and Monaragala District on April 6, 2026 urging the public to take steps to protect their health.

The advisory was issued today (April 5), by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Department of Meteorology.

According to the notice, the heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body, may rise to “Caution” level tomorrow (April 06) in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Eastern, North Western, Northern, and North Central provinces, as well as the Monaragala District.

The department has asked the public to pay close attention to the situation and take steps to reduce possible health effects caused by the hot weather.

People in the affected areas are advised to drink enough water and rest as much as possible in shaded places.

The notice also said that elderly people and those who are sick should pay special attention to the weather conditions. It further warned that young children should not be left alone inside vehicles.

The Department of Meteorology has also advised the public to limit strenuous activities and wear white or light-colored, lightweight clothing.