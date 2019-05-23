President Maithripala Sirisena, yesterday, signed documents granting a presidential pardon to Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven Galagodatte Gnanasara Thero, according to sources.

Chief Executive Officer of the BBS Dr Dilanthe Withanage told The Island that they had received information that the President had signed the papers for the release of the monk and sent them to the Ministry of Justice and Prisons Reforms, last evening.

“Most probably Thero would be released around 3 pm today,” Dr Withanage said.

President Sirisena met Gnanasara thero in the Welikade prison on Saturday, on the sidelines of a function to pardon 734 prisoners on the occasion of the Vesak festival.

Gnanasara Thera, who is currently serving a six-year term for contempt of court.

