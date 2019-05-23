The Commissioner General of Prisons, Jayasiri Tennakoon a short while ago said he received the order by President Maithripala Sirisena to release Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera.

The Thero is, reportedly, likely to be released from the Welikada Prison later today, where he is currently held.

Ven. Gnanasara Thera was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment to be served in six years for contempt of court.