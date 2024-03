Gnanasara thero sentenced to 4 years in prison for defamatory remarks against Islam

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2024 - 11:14 am

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero has been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for defamatory comments made against the Islamic religion.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige today (March 28), imposing a fine of Rs. 100,000 on the monk.

The Attorney General filed the case against the BBS General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero on charges of causing religious and racial disunity in Sri Lanka due to remarks made during a media briefing held on March 30, 2016, regarding Kuragala Temple.