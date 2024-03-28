Emergency preparedness is imperative – State Defence Minister

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2024 - 8:17 am

“It is imperative to have a proper plan to face natural and other emergencies within the country and also to build capacity to assist other countries faced with such calamities,” said State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon during a visit to the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Regiment at Mattegoda.

State Minister Tennakoon arrived at the Sri Lanka Army Engineers in Mattegoda for a familiarization visit to observe the specialized capabilities and response preparedness of the Sri Lanka Engineers (SLE) on Tuesday (March 26).

The State Minister was received by the Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force and Colonel Commandant of Sri Lanka Engineers, Major General M K Jayawardena, upon his arrival at the 14 CBRN Response Regiment at Mattegoda.

He was accorded a Drive Past on his arrival by SLE troops.

During the briefing held at the Convention Hall, a comprehensive presentation on CBRN response, Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and Humanitarian Demining capabilities and operations of the SLE was presented.

Minister Tennakoon, after inspecting the CBRN/EOD/HDM kit and equipment on display at the facility, also observed a demonstration of CBRN/EOD/HDM capabilities.

Senior Army officers, including Colonel Commandant of the SLA Corps of Engineer Services Maj. Gen. Lanka Amarapala, Chief Field Engineer Maj. Gen. Shewanth Kulatunge, GOC 59 Engineer Division Maj. Gen. Kapila Dolage, and Director-General Disaster Management Centre Maj. Gen. Udaya Herath (Retd), were also present at the occasion.

(Ministry of Defence)