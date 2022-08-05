‘Gota Go Gama’ protest site to stay until 10th August

The Attorney General made a pledge to the Court of Appeal that the temporary structures set up at the ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest site in Galle Face will not be removed in the absence of the necessary legal provisions until the 10th of August.

Additional Deputy Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, who appeared for the Attorney General, told the Court of Appeal that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) will issue prompt instructions in this regard.

However, the court said that it does not prevent the respondents from starting the preliminary steps related to the removal of the camp during that interim period.

The Court of Appeal also stated that the undertaking of the Attorney General is not a hindrance to anyone who voluntarily leaves the protest premises.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the police order to remove the illegal constructions and crop plantations and vacate the protest site in Galle Face before 5:00 PM today (August 05) was heard in the Supreme Court.